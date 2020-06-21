CDC to make updated recommendation on masks soon

Residents of the Kew Gardens Hills neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York line up for free face mask the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation staff distributes the at the Mauro playground, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. New York City will distribute 100,000 face coverings in parks across the five boroughs to help protect against the coronavirus.The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is planning to update its recommendation on masks.

CDC researchers have been conducting a scientific review about the masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists wanted to find out if masks protect people from contracting COVID-19, not just prevent them from spreading it.

The CDC has already published guidance on its website.

One recommendation said people should wear masks when they leave their home.

The other recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.

The new CDC guidance on wearing masks is expected “soon,” a senior agency official said.