Changes coming to commercial driver’s license laws

(WHTM) — Gender isn’t the only traditional barrier to recruiting truckers, age has been a factor as well.

An individual can get a commercial driver’s license (CDL) when you are 18, but they can not drive across state lines until they are 21.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, Feb. 16 a new apprenticeship to change that is going well. Pennsylvania trucking leaders say it comes not a moment too soon.

“You can drive from Philly to Erie with a CDL at age 18, but you can’t drive across the bridge to New Jersey,” President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association Rebbecca Oyler said.

Oyler says that it makes it hard to get a job, causing some would-be truckers to go down other career paths, and be lost forever to the trucking industry.