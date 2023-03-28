ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Restaurant week is officially in swing, and this year’s participating businesses include:

Honeyduke Confections

RYE

Elmira Tea and Coffee House

Anthony’s Restaurant and Lounge

Hill Top Inn

Roundin’ Third

AJ’s Deli

Ella’s Acres Homestead Kitchen

Barb’s Soup’s on Cafe

CFJP Bistro

Campus Pizza

The Starlite Room

Bell’s Country

Tanino’s

Turtle Leaf Cafe

WMC North

Pietro & Son Pizzeria and Restaurant

“So, restaurant week is a way to highlight locally owned establishments throughout the twin tiers. It is also a national program as well. But this is something that the Chemung chamber has really grabbed on to and said we really want to highlight the local businesses in the area.” said the President of Hill Top Inn Michael Sullivan.

Kaitlin Vanderpool, general manager of Elmira Tea and Coffee House mentions, “It’s a really good event for the community to visit different local restaurants you might not otherwise visit. “

“You know get out into the community and spend time with your loved ones, your family, spend time with yourself and get some self-care in.” said Jo’el Eccleston the M&T Branch Manager. “When you’re helping a small business, you’re not only helping the business, but also the community as a whole. Just enjoy time with your family and your friends and support a local business owner.” adds Jo’el.

Chemung Restaurant Week began Friday, March 24, and runs until Sunday, April 2.