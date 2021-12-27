Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered menu items of 2021

(WETM) – Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States with crispy waffle fries and their iconic chicken sandwiches. According to The American Customer Satisfaction Index the chain was number one for the seventh consecutive year in customer satisfaction.
As 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing the most ordered items of the year and it’s no surprise what comes out as number one across the board.
In all six of the company’s regions, their Waffle Potato Fries were their most ordered item.
Soft drinks were also extremely popular across the board coming in at number two.
Chick-fil-A Nuggets and the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich were either number three or four in the region rankings while menu items such as Sweet Ice Tea and Lemonade largely rounded out the top five items.
Here’s a break down of the most popular items in each region of the country:
Southeast region:
- Waffle Potato Fries™
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Hash Browns
- Regular Lemonade
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-n-Minis™
- Mac & Cheese
Atlantic region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Hash Browns
- Regular Lemonade
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
- Chick-n-Minis
- Mac & Cheese
Northeast region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Regular Lemonade
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Hash Browns
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich
Midwest region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Regular Lemonade
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Hash Browns
- Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
Southwest region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Regular Lemonade
- Hash Browns
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis
West region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Regular Lemonade
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
- Hash Browns
- Sweet Iced Tea
Chick-fil-A says that “due to global supply chain challenges, some menu items may be unavailable or prepared differently.” In May 2021, WTRF reported a Chick-fil-A sauce shortage caused by the supply chain issue. The shortage limited customers to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal, or three sauces per 30-count nuggets.