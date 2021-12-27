Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered menu items of 2021

ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: A view of a Chick-Fil-A restaurant on September 10, 2021 in Rohnert Park, California. Fast food chain Chick-Fil-A is struggling to find workers due to a labor shortage and will close some locations. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WETM) – Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States with crispy waffle fries and their iconic chicken sandwiches. According to The American Customer Satisfaction Index the chain was number one for the seventh consecutive year in customer satisfaction.

As 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing the most ordered items of the year and it’s no surprise what comes out as number one across the board.

In all six of the company’s regions, their Waffle Potato Fries were their most ordered item.

Soft drinks were also extremely popular across the board coming in at number two.

Chick-fil-A Nuggets and the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich were either number three or four in the region rankings while menu items such as Sweet Ice Tea and Lemonade largely rounded out the top five items.

Here’s a break down of the most popular items in each region of the country:

Southeast region:

Waffle Potato Fries™ Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A® Nuggets Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Regular Lemonade Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chick-n-Minis™ Mac & Cheese

Atlantic region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A Nuggets Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Regular Lemonade Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Chick-n-Minis Mac & Cheese

Northeast region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Regular Lemonade Sweet Iced Tea Spicy Chicken Sandwich Hash Browns Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Mac & Cheese Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich

Midwest region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Regular Lemonade Spicy Chicken Sandwich Mac & Cheese Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

Southwest region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Sweet Iced Tea Regular Lemonade Hash Browns Spicy Chicken Sandwich Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Mac & Cheese Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

West region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Regular Lemonade Spicy Chicken Sandwich Mac & Cheese Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich Hash Browns Sweet Iced Tea

Chick-fil-A says that “due to global supply chain challenges, some menu items may be unavailable or prepared differently.” In May 2021, WTRF reported a Chick-fil-A sauce shortage caused by the supply chain issue. The shortage limited customers to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal, or three sauces per 30-count nuggets.