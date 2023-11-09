EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Cinemark has joined meal delivery services DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats to deliver concessions to customers.

In a release sent out by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. the company stated:

“The results of our initial multi-market testing corroborate that our guests crave Cinemark’s warm buttery popcorn, crisp cold drinks and delicious snacks from the comfort of their homes, and we are excited to expand our third-party delivery capability to more domestic theaters through the end of the year, just in time to add even more cheer to holiday gatherings.” David Haywood - Cinemark SVP of Food and Beverage

Interested customers will be able to order popcorn, hot dogs, candy, and other concessions available at their theater.

Currently, only 45 of Cinemark’s 507 theaters offer the service though the company says they will continue to roll out theaters through the end of the year.

To see what theaters currently participate in the service, you can head to their website.