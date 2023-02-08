YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people have filed a class action lawsuit against the operators of the train that derailed in East Palestine that forced the evacuations of dozens of homes and businesses.

David and Susan Scheufele of Clark Street in East Palestine as well as Harold Feezle of state Route 14 filed their suit Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio against Norfolk Southern.

They are represented by Wellsville attorney Nicholas Amato and Cleveland attorney Andrew Thompson of the law firm Shapero Roloff LPA.

The suit asks for damages as well as prohibiting the railroad from removing any equipment from the crash site until it can be examined and also asks that the railroad retain all records relating to the train and the spill.

Norfolk Southern is the operator of a train carrying chemicals that derailed at about 9 p.m. Friday in East Palestine. Since then, a number of homes and businesses close to the derailment have been evacuated and people have still not been allowed to return.

The complaint says Feezle owns a business on state Route 14, and because he has been forced to close his business, he has suffered damages.

David Scheufele claims he suffered injuries due to his exposure to the fumes from the crash site, and Susan Scheufele said she suffered damages because she was forced to evacuate.

Court records do not list a hearing date.