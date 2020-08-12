Clorox making one million packages of disinfecting wipes a day

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic has created a high demand for disinfecting wipes and Clorox is making more of them than ever before.

USA Today quoted Clorox president Linda Rendle as saying the company is making nearly a million packages of wipes every day. Rendle says Clorox has increased its manufacturing capacity for disinfecting products by 50 percent. 

Clorox has acknowledged there’s a product shortage because of the high demand. The company expects the shortage to last until next year.

