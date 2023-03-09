ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers prepare for the weekend storm that’s brewing.

The winter storm will begin Friday from 2 PM until 10 AM Saturday. The snow will accumulate 3 to 5 inches and affect Tompkins, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan Counties. Expect to see slippery roads and hazardous conditions during the evening.

We stopped by the Save A Lot in Elmira to see what customers were buying in preparation. Most of the shoppers were just buying the essentials. “Everyday staples like bread, milk and eggs” says an Elmira Resident Isabelle Ashley.

The snow will be the heaviest during the afternoon and evening. It’s best to stock up in the morning before the storm begins.