(KTLA) — Getting hitched is a team sport.

The wedding planner, the caterer, the florist, the photographer, the venue operator — thousands of dollars can be spent surrounding yourself with people focused solely on making your happy day the best ever.

And now there’s a new member of the wedding team: the “wedding content creator.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that brides and grooms are plunking down anywhere from $1,000 to more than $3,500 for a tech-savvy individual who will make sure all your precious moments are captured on Instagram, Facebook or wherever.

The Journal cited the example of Yssabel Pangilinan, a San Francisco Bay Area software engineer, who was dissatisfied with just a photographer and videographer for her Big Day at a Napa Valley estate.

“For me, that wasn’t good enough,” she said. “I wanted to be able to see something right away.”

So she shelled out roughly $4,000 for a wedding content creator to provide real-time social-media curation of the festive occasion.

“You pay so much for a wedding, right?” Pangilinan said. “You want to be able to capture every single little bit of it.”

She has a point. In for a penny, in for a pound.

The average U.S. wedding costs nearly $30,000. So what’s a few grand more for a specialist who can ensure you cast a joyous social-media shadow?

That said, happy couples may want to give some thought to whether going viral is the mark of a successful marriage.

Priority-wise, is this really something you want to spend thousands of dollars on? That’s cash that otherwise could have gone to the honeymoon (which can run north of $5,000 in cost).

As one bride told the Journal: “It was the best money we spent on the wedding.”