Court allows $3.6 billion military funds for border wall

(CNN) — A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration can pull $3.6 billion from the military budget to fund a border wall.

In September, the Secretary of Defense authorized diverting construction funds from the Defense Department to 11 wall projects on the southern border with Mexico.

But last month, a lower court blocked the move.

The administration appealed, and now in a 2-1 ruling, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the ruling.

The decision marks a victory for President Trump, but the case is still ongoing.

The administration’s plan has gotten pushback from numerous groups and states. They argue the administration circumvented Congress to pay for Trump’s wall.