(WJW) — For people who grew up watching Daniel Radcliffe as the main character in the “Harry Potter” films, it can be hard to think of him as a full-blown adult.

But the British actor, now 33, is not only continuing to embody beloved characters (as seen in the recent “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”) but has just announced he’s going to be a new dad.

Radcliffe’s representative confirmed to People and CNN that he and longtime partner Erin Darke, 38, are expecting their first child together.

Darke, an actress from Michigan, has appeared in multiple television series, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Miracle Workers,” and “Moonshine,” according to her IMDb page.

The pair met playing love interests in the 2013 film “Kill Your Darlings” and have since acted in multiple productions together. Radcliffe previously told the outlet he and Darke are very happy together.

Last year, Radcliffe told Newsweek that while he “would love [my kids] to be around film sets,” he “wouldn’t want fame for” them.

A due date has not been revealed.