Death toll rises, mass power outages after storm destruction

A fallen tree on Barker Road in Pittsfield took out large power lines, leaving those in the surrounding area without power on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Stephanie Zollshan / The Berkshire Eagle / AP)

WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) — At least nine people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the East Coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

Millions of people were without power on Wednesday after felled trees downed power lines. At the peak of the storm in New York City, over 130,000 customers lost power, according the New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio. The area was one of several areas in New York that suffered damage in the wake of Isaias on Tuesday.

Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park.

Another person died in Pennsylvania when their vehicle was overtaken by water.

Three others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland, Connecticut, and New York City, and a sixth person died in Delaware when a tree branch fell on them.