WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The U.S. Department of Defense has updated its policy for servicemembers diagnosed with Human Immunodeficiency Virus.

Specifically, individuals who are HIV-positive, are asymptomatic and have a clinically confirmed undetectable viral load will no longer be restricted by the DoD. This applies to a servicemembers deployability or ability to commission.

Additionally, the policy states that individuals will not be discharged or separated solely on the basis of their HIV-positive status.

Each servicemember with lab evidence of HIV will be referred for appropriate treatment and a medical evaluation of fitness for continued service in the same manner as a servicemember with other chronic or progressive illnesses. Personnel will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

According to the memorandum, the DoD’s policy was updated following significant advances in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of HIV.

On a semi-annual basis, the Secretaries of the Military Departments are now required to report the number of HIV-positive Servicemembers who have been separated and the number of HIV-positive individuals who are asymptomatic.

These new regulations will take effect within 60 days the June 6 memorandum. Updates to the DoD policy can be read below: