Derek Jeter voted into Baseball Hall of Fame; one vote shy of perfect ballot count

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York Yankee legend Derek Jeter was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, earning 99.7% of the vote, the second highest percentage ever.

Jeter was one vote shy of joining his teammate Mariano Rivera as the second person to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Jeter received 396 out of a possible 397 votes (99.7%).

The Kalamazoo, Michigan native was elected to The Hall in his first year of eligibility, after playing all of his 20 major league seasons with the Yankees. Jeter captained the team in pinstripes from 2003 until the end of his career.

The Captain burst onto the scene in 1996, earning American League Rookie of the Year honors, but that was only the beginning. Jeter would go on to collect the sixth most hits of all time with 3,465, helping the Yankees win five World Series trophies and solidifying himself as one of the greatest to ever don the pinstripes.

The 14-time all-star excelled in the regular season, but he really made his mark when it mattered in the postseason. Jeter ended his career leading the all-time postseason ranks in games played (158), at-bats (650), runs scored (111), hits (200), doubles (32), triples (5) and total bases (302).

The pinnacle of Jeter’s career may have come in 2000, when he earned World Series MVP honors after defeating the New York Mets in 5 games.

The Captain’s storybook career had a storybook ending when he hit a walk-off single in his final at-bat to defeat the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

Now his career as a player officially ends, as he becomes the 28th player representing the Yankees to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Joining Jeter in the 2020 Hall of Fame class is Colorado Rockie great, Larry Walker, who received 76.6% of the vote. Walker just passed the 75% threshold needed to be elected in his final year of eligibility.

Jeter and Walker will officially be inducted into Cooperstown during the Hall of Fame’s Induction Weekend on July 26.