EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady DeWine are in East Palestine on Wednesday.

They visited the derailment site for an update on the waste removal. They also plan to visit Sulphur Run and Leslie Run for a briefing on surface water testing and sediment washing.

Following that, they will visit East Palestine High School to meet with the district superintendent.

Around 2 p.m., they will help representatives from the Brightside Project to pack boxes of supplies for a supply distribution happening Saturday.

The couple will be attending Wednesday’s press conference with FEMA at 4 p.m., where DeWine is expected to speak.

We will be providing live updates on his visit. Check back here for updates.