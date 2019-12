LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating after a bald eagle was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

DNR says the animal was found alive but later died.

In a Facebook post, officials said it occurred Saturday but did not give a specific location.

A reward is available for tips that result in arrests.

If you have any information in this case, call 812-837-9536 or 1-800-TIPIDNR (847-4367).