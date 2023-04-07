ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina animal shelter gave an honest review about one dog available for adoption, including that he may have a “few screws loose.” Anderson County PAWS is hoping its post about a Chihuahua named Sporty will land him in his forever home.

The animal shelter said Sporty is “an interesting guy” and “just looking into his wall-eyed gaze, you can tell there are a few screws loose.”

The Facebook post went on to describe Sporty as a textbook definition of a Chihuahua.

If you become one of Sporty’s favorite people, he will let you pet and play with him.

Anyone interested in adopting Sporty — the Chihuahua with a “few screw loose” — contact Anderson County PAWS.