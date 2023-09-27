ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus has died, according to Webster Police.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say a Sedan crashed into the bus, running both vehicles off the road, and caught fire.

According to the Wayne Central School District, 22 students and three adults, including the driver, were on the school bus during a field trip at the time of the crash. Officials say one of the students is currently being treated for a leg injury.

The other kids and adults who were on the school bus suffered minor injuries, the district said. They add a second bus was dispatched due to the incident.

The area of Lake and Webster Road is closed at this time, according to Webster police.

While the fire did not spread, police say fire departments on scene activated a Hazmat protocol.

“That’s most likely as a result of the fuel, fuel leaking from the bus, so that’s probably just a precaution the fire department took to make sure it doesn’t enter the storm sewer and things like that,” Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier said.

