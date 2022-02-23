Dunkin’ adds news drinks, toast options to spring menu

(WWTI) — New drinks and food options are now available at Dunkin’.

This is following Dunkin’s release of its springtime menu on February 23, introducing new items such as salted caramel flavored drinks, St. Patrick’s-day themed drinks and hummus on toast.

New Dunkin’ drinks on the spring menu include the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Signature Latte and the Shamrock Macchiato which has green-colored Irish Creme flavoring.

Dunkin’ also has released two new toast options, both including seasoned oven-roasted tomatoes.

The first item is a Roasted Tomato and Hummus Toast including a creamy hummus spread and blend of spices on sourdough bread. The second item is a Roasted Tomato and Avocado Toast which is topped with Everything Bagel seasoning.

Additionally, new to the Dunkin’ bakery is a Chocolate Croissant, which is an all-butter croissant will with three chocolate batons and served warm.

All new items were available at Dunkin’ locations beginning on February 23.