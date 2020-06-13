Dunkin’ selling face masks for a good cause

(CNN) — Need a face new mask? Donut worry. Stick with me here–Dunkin’ Donuts is making masks.

The company says, since everyone who works there is required to wear a mask– they decided to brand their own.

You can see there are five to choose from and two of them even have a half-donut in the place of a big smile.

The masks are not medical grade but the company says they do have two layers. You can find them on their website for $10.

Until the end of August, $3 of that $10 mask will go to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation which supports health and hunger relief for kids in underserved communities.

