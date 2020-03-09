Ebay bans sales of sanitizers, face masks due to price gouging

E-bay is banning U.S. sales of face masks and hand sanitizers amid accusations of price gouging.

USA Today reports skyrocketing prices amid coronavirus fears could violate state laws. California and Washington State are actively on the lookout for gouging.

Ebay’s ban applies to N-95 and N-100 masks, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizers.

Health officials say most Americans do not need masks to guard against COVID-19 and it’s important that enough of them are available for health care providers.