Empire State Weekly State Financial Outlook & SUNY Return to School Plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State officials held their first gun violence prevention community meeting in Brooklyn this week – the first step in the comprehensive plan outlined in the state’s first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency. The focus for this first meeting was on keeping young people in New York City from falling into the pattern of gun violence there.

And as the end of state and federal eviction nears, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says he’s optimistic about the state’s continued financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, after new numbers were better than expected. The comptroller tells Empire State Weekly he’s also well aware that the injection of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan has been instrumental in helping the state recover. He says it’s important for communities and districts to continue being careful with financial planning, and that federal funding won’t be able to help them once it runs out.

NEWS10’s Tim Lake’s full interview with Comptroller DiNapoli is below:

And here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: