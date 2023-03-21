ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Empty Bowls is an international effort that aims to fight hunger and raise awareness of homelessness. A fundraising tradition going on for 18 years, this year the event will be held at Notre Dame High School for the second time in a row.

Homemade bowls are provided by students from local schools in the area. The soups are provided by Barbara and Mark Mcclure, the owners of Barb’s Soup’s On Cafe.

Giving the gift of $200 provides four backpacks filled with essentials and personal care items for individuals in need. You can make a difference to someone whose bowl is empty by donating.

Barbara Mcclure said, ” I noticed when I moved up here that everybody was always doing fundraisers and donating things and helping out, more so than where I came from.”

“I just think it’s a great event and it helps catholic charities which does so much in this community,” said Marta Santiago, a member of the community.