Breaking News
State Senators call for investigation into state’s response to nursing home deaths

Farmer who donated mask to New York honored with degree

National News
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) —A degree has been bestowed upon a retired Kansas farmer who shipped one of his five N-95 masks to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite worries amid the coronavirus outbreak for his wife who has one lung.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas State University President Richard Myers awarded the bachelor’s degree Tuesday to Dennis Ruhnke, of Troy, Kansas. Ruhnke was just two credits away from earning his degree in 1971 when he left school after the death of his father so he could help take care of his mother and the family farm.

Kelly said that Ruhnke “perfectly encapsulates K-State’s democratic mandate to be of service to people.”

Ruhnke wrote last month in a hand-written letter that also was signed by his wife, Sharon, that the mask was left over from his farming days. He asked that it be given to a nurse or doctor.

Cuomo read the entire letter at one of his daily briefings. He described Ruhnke’s action as an example of courage and generosity in dark times.

Ruhnke has said he was surprised at the public attention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now