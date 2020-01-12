Flash Flooding in Hinds and Rankin Counties

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for East Central Hinds County and West Central Rankin County until 10:00 a.m.

There are reports of flash flooding on several streets in Jackson.

There’s flash flooding along Ellis Avenue.

Video of flash flooding on Robinson Road at Raymond Road:









Ridgeland Dr. in Jackson Flash Flooding. @WJTV @JacksonMSPolice putting up tape to prevent people from using the roads. I’ve witness several people not adhere to the tape. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/DgttU1JNnR — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) January 11, 2020

Video of flooding on Ridgeland Drive:

Video of flash flooding on Ridgeland Drive near Camp Creek:

Video of flash flooding on Woodall Drive:

Ray Cager helped clear the storm drains on Woodall Drive.

Video of flash flooding on Suncrest Drive near Autumn Street:

Crews worked to clean the storm drains on Suncrest Drive.





JUST IN from a viewer. There’s significant flooding along Hwy 80 in Jackson. If you are heading in this area, please take heed. You may want to take an alternate route. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/ptLzvVAyeg — Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) January 11, 2020

There’s also flooding on Myrtlewood Drive in South Jackson. Video courtesy of Valencia Buck.

According to the City of Pearl, there is some minor flooding. Public works crews are placing barricades up.

The National Weather Service said there’s flash flooding on Fox Hall Road and on Old Highway 49 in Flowood.