EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Former President Donald Trump will be in East Palestine sometime on Wednesday.

Details of his visit have not been released to the public.

A source tells WKBN that Trump plans to donate and deliver thousands of bottles of cleaning supplies and 13 pallets of bottled water to the area during his visit.

East Palestine Schools have been closed ahead of his visit. The decision was made so that heightened security measures can be put in place

The school said street closures would affect students’ commute.

The former president has been vocal in his criticism of the Biden administration for not taking action at the federal level sooner.

Initially, FEMA was not called in for support. Over the weekend, members of the agency arrived.

Both Democrats and Republicans have been critical of the federal government’s handling of the disaster.

