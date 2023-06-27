(The Hill) — The Ford Motor Co. is planning to cut at least 1,000 employees in North America, largely from its engineering department.

A company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the company began informing some salaried employees that their jobs will be cut in the following weeks.

The spokesperson also told the media outlet that managers informed employees that layoffs were coming in meetings on Monday, asking the affected teams to work from home for the rest of the week.

The Hill has reached out to Ford for comment and more information.

The news comes nearly a week after initial reports of another round of layoffs happening at the company. The latest cuts impacted employees who worked in the company’s electric vehicle (EV) and software division, as well as those who work in Ford’s gas-engine side of the business.

Ford also had a round of layoffs last August, cutting about 3,000 white-collar and contract employees. The company announced in January that it was starting to cut 3,800 jobs in its European departments.

General Motors and Stellantis, the maker of Jeep, also announced layoffs of their workforce earlier this year.

Ford expects to lose $3 billion in operating profit on its EVs business in 2023, the Journal reported.