A Connecticut man arrested Friday on federal charges of trying to lure minors to his ski house in Ludlow, Vermont for sex is a former producer for disgraced former CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Officials at the cable news network have suspended John Griffin, 44, of Stamford from his job pending an internal investigation. According to one of Griffin’s social media profiles, he was Cuomo’s producer on the CNN program “New Day”.

Cuomo was one of the hosts of “New Day” from 2013 to 2018. Since then, Griffin has worked as a producer for CNN senior political analyst John Avlon, according to local media in Connecticut.

Griffin is charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He faces at least ten years in prison on each count.