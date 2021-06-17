Former Governor Tom Ridge remains critical but stable condition following stroke

Former First Lady of Pennsylvania, Michele Ridge, says her family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for her husband Tom.

Former Governor and Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge suffered a stroke Wednesday morning.

The 75-year old was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

While admitting there is a long road ahead, Michele Ridge says the family remains hopeful for a full recovery.

She also thanked what she called “The Excellent Medical Team” that is caring for her husband during his recovery.

The following is a statement from Michele Ridge: