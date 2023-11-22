FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thanksgiving was served early on the Fort Drum military base.

On November 21, dining facilities across Fort Drum hosted their annual Thanksgiving lunch for soldiers.

The 10th Mountain Division’s Food Service Corps cooked holiday favorites and mouth-watering desserts.

According to the 1st Brigade Combat Team’s Food Officer WO1 Duane Donegan, soldiers worked on this event for weeks.

“They’ve been working out for like two weeks,” WO1 Donegan explained. “But they were here also [on Monday] at 3 p.m. trying to serve everything up. So the soldier’s going to be impressed when they walk through the doors.

Each facility was also challenged on who had the best decorations. The 1st Brigade Combat Team chose to decorate their facility similar to a casino and ultimately won the decorating competition.

All these efforts aim to help Fort Drum soldiers feel at home because many won’t see their families for the holiday.

“Thanksgiving is the biggest meal we have in the military,” 1BCT Senior Culinary Management NCO Sergeant First Class Charles Hemphill expressed. “It’s our way to give back to the family and to the soldiers and for the soldiers who can’t get home.” You know, we want to make sure that they’re getting the best thing closest to home that they have. You know, we’re family. We want to make sure their loved ones know that they’re taking care of here, too.”

The meal was served by each unit’s leadership and senior officers. To further show their appreciation for the younger soldiers.

“You don’t get to see this very often,” WO1 Donegan added. “Our leadership is extremely busy. I appreciate them stopping their day and coming here and serving the soldiers. And I just showed the soldiers that we care about them.”

Fort Drum B.O.S.S. will also serve a holiday meal on Thanksgiving, November 23. This will be held at the Peak from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to all active-duty soldiers and their families.