Fugitive may be hiding in NC mountains

A fugitive who is wanted for the deadly shooting of a man in Greenville, South Carolina could be hiding in the North Carolina mountains, officials say.

Ryan Kedar, 49, is accused of killing Mark Jermon, 58, on February 26.

The U.S. Marshals is offering a $5,000 reward for the whereabouts of Kedar, who was born in Israel, received a degree from theUniversity of Tel Aviv, and served in the Israeli Army.

Kedar is said to enjoy camping and hiking and has frequently visited numerous state and national parks in South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia, officials say.

Officials warn Kedar could be staying for brief periods at hotels and motels in the mountain region. His SUV was found abandoned near Paris Mountain State Park days after the shooting. Police believe Kedar did extensive research on locations around Brevard and Asheville.

US Marshals Service

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 877-926-8332.