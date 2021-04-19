George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial – Closing Arguments

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death enters its final day of presentation as both sides will present their closing arguments before the fate of the case is turned over to the jury.

Derek Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death, following an arrest that happened on suspicion that Floyd used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store. The most serious charge, the second-degree murder count, carries up to 40 years in prison. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.

During closing arguments, each side is expected to pull key testimony to make their final pitch to the jurors.

The case is expected in the jury’s hands for deliberation sometime Monday after closing arguments. They will be sequestered at a hotel in a city whose downtown is filled with National Guard troops and boarded-up windows, preparing for potential unrest.

“If I were you, I would plan for long and hope for short,” Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill told jurors on the question of how much to pack.

With the trial in session, Minneapolis has been bracing for a possible repeat of the protests and violence that broke out last spring over Floyd’s death.

The jury will be sequestered once the trial resumes today, until they return with their verdict.