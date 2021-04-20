Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial – Guilty on all counts

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — A verdict has been reached in the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged in the death of George Floyd. The jury has returned a guilty verdict on all counts against Derek Chauvin. Sentencing will be in 8 weeks.

Derek Chauvin has been remanded to the custody Hennepin County Sheriffs office.

The trial spanned 15 days of presentation from both sides before being handed over to the jury for deliberation on April 19th. The jury has indicated that it has a verdict, which is going to be read between 4:30 and 5:00 PM today. We will be streaming the verdict live as it happens.

Derek Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death, following an arrest that happened on suspicion that Floyd used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store. The most serious charge, the second-degree murder count, carries up to 40 years in prison. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.

