(WSYR-TV) — In anticipation for National Donut Day, on Friday, June 2, Dunkin’ is reminding its donut fans that they can get a free donut during this celebration.

Last year, some missed out on their free donut, so Dunkin’ is sounding the alarm early so everyone can have their free donut, and here’s how.

On National Donut Day, Dunkin’ goers can enjoy a classic donut of their choice — whether it be a classic glazed donut, a creamy Boston creme, or a fun strawberry frosted donut with sprinkles — with a beverage purchase.

“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’. “This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!”

Dunkin’ customers can purchase their beverage and free donut both in store and on the app ordering ahead.