PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mean old Grinch on Monday night.

They spotted the Grinch messing around at Walmart in Princeton.

The Grinch had a felony warrant out of the North Pole for stealing the Christmas Spirit.

He was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s office contacted Santa Claus, who took some time out of his day to sort out the mess.