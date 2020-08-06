Happy 90th birthday Neil Armstrong

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is trying to take down the biggest "pro-gun" organization in the country, the National Rifle Association, with a lawsuit to dissolve the organization.

It comes as a challenge to the NRA's non-profit status. James is charging the NRA with "illegal conduct." She alleges current and former NRA leaders diverted "millions of dollars from the charitable mission" for personal use.