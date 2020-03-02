Health officials in Washington state report 5 virus deaths

EOUL, South Korea (AP) — This is a breaking news development. The previous story appears below.

Health officials in Washington state said Monday that three more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to five in the state and United States.

Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths at a news conference.

Researchers said earlier the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

The coronavirus appeared for the first time in New York, Moscow and Berlin and clusters of the disease surged around the world, even as new cases in China dropped to their lowest level in six weeks Monday and hundreds of patients were released from hospitals at the epicenter of the outbreak.

Almost nine times more cases were reported outside China than inside it over the past 24 hours, according to the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

But the organization’s chief of emergencies pointed out that even regions that have taken less aggressive measures than the extraordinary lockdowns implemented by China have managed to keep the virus in check.

Dr. Mike Ryan said that because COVID-19 is not as easily transmitted as the flu, “it offers us a glimmer … that this virus can be suppressed and contained.”

Amid the good-news, bad-news developments, the global death toll pushed past 3,000, and the number of people infected topped 89,000, with fast-expanding outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran.