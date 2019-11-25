Holyoke PD: 9 reported Heroin overdoses in 16 hours Friday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department along with the Hampden County District Attorney Gulluni’s Office is issuing a warning to the public after a series of Heroin overdoses Friday in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Department Lt. James Albert told 22News officers were called to nine reported overdoses within 16 hours. Most of the victims were saved due to timely care from professional medical responders, however, one victim has died.

Lt. Albert said officers believe the common denominator in these overdoses is that the Heroin ingested was from bags stamped “POWER”.

“As a matter of policy law enforcement agencies do not normally identify the bags or stamps, however, the threat of serious harm or death is so great that out of an abundance of caution we are doing so today. Avoid these bags at all costs.” Holyoke Police Department Lt. James Alber

The Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are investigating the source of these bags and are asking for the public’s help with any information that may assist the investigation. If you have any information, call 413-322-6900.