ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Lake effect precipitation forms when there are a few ingredients present. To summarize what happens, we have the advection of colder air over a warm lake; in this process heat and water vapor are transferred into the air. It condenses and forms the clouds and precipitation.

Around this time of year, we see lake effect clouds or rain because of the atmospheric and surface set up:

Cold air- We have a cold air mass in place at the surface Lake temperatures- The sea surface temperatures are still warm at the surface from the heating during the summer West to Northwest winds- This is blowing the cold surface air over the lake helping to initiate showers

In summary, we commonly experience lake effect because we have a cold air mass in place and cold air at the surface and also westerly to northwesterly winds. Since the Great Lakes are still warm and we have cold air with northwest to westerly winds it can help initiate lake effect showers.