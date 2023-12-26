(WTAJ) — There are lots of questions coming from some of our favorite Christmas movies — like how rich Kevin’s family was in Home Alone — but the internet may have an answer to a more mysterious question: How much was Clark Griswold’s bonus in Christmas Vacation?

Users on Reddit became increasingly curious and one “internet sleuth” seemed certain they found the answer.

The most obvious part of this equation is that Clark was a chemical engineer with a food company. He was working on a non-nutritive cereal “varnish” to keep cereal from going soggy in the milk. In Vegas Vacation, he also got a bonus for his preservatives that allowed milk to stay fresh for 8-years. (Maybe Clark just had a thing for milk.)

According to Salary.com, a chemical engineer’s salary averages $129,360/year. As one Reddit sleuth explained, factoring in inflation, it’s likely Clark was somewhere around $80,000/year for a salary. We’ll stick with the average since in the movie, Clark’s boss couldn’t even remember his name, meaning he likely wasn’t in any sort of higher, tenured position.

In 1989, the installation of an inground pool ranged between $16,000 and $24,000, according to the LA Times. In the film, Clark commented that he needed the bonus to also cover the $7,500 down payment and if there was any money left over, he’d fly the family back to their Chicago home to swim.

So it’s not at all unreasonable to believe he was looking at a 20% bonus, if not more. After all, the boss specifically wanted to introduce Clark’s cereal varnish and speak about it at a big meeting. So if he was making $80,000/year, that would be a $16,000 bonus.

After Cousin Eddie kidnapped Clark’s boss and he told Clark to add 20% to his usual bonus, that would bring Clark’s bonus to $19,200, conservatively.

However, some sleuths believe the bonus would have been $20,000 and adding 20% would easily cover paying for the pool — $24,000.

What would you buy if you got a whopping $20,000 bonus for Christmas?

While we may never get a direct answer, one thing’s for sure: Clark made enough money to cover that massive Christmas electric bill!