III Armored Corps placed on a heightened state of readiness

Lt. Gen. Pat White, commanding general of III Armored Corps placed units assigned to Fort Hood and Fort Carson in Colorado on a heightened state of readiness.

Lt. Gen. White says they have not received deployment orders, but they should remain ready to deploy if notified.

This order comes after the Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there.

III Corps says the Secretary of Defense has directed forces at home and abroad to be on high alert and prepare to deploy in a shortened timeframe.

Lt. Gen. White also asked the family members of III Armored Corps families for their understanding and support while more information comes in about potential operations.