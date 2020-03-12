Omar marries political consultant, months after affair claim

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks at a rally in Springfield, Mass. Rep. Omar has announced her remarriage, just four months after her marriage ended following an allegation she was having an affair with her political consultant. Omar posted the news on her Instagram account Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with a photo that showed her and a bearded man smiling and displaying wedding rings. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has married a political consultant who worked for her, months after the two were accused of having an affair, which she denied.

A marriage license filed in Washington, D.C., shows Omar married political consultant Tim Mynett on Wednesday. Omar announced her new marriage Wednesday night on Instagram, with a photo of her and a bearded man smiling and displaying wedding rings. “Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed,” the post read.

Omar’s post didn’t identify Mynett by name.

In August, Mynett’s then-wife, Beth Mynett of Washington, D.C., accused Tim Mynett and Omar of having an affair. Beth Mynett made the accusation in a divorce filing. In response, Tim Mynett filed his own court document denying his wife’s assertion that he told her he was in love with Omar and was ending his marriage to be with the congresswoman.

When Omar was asked at the time whether she was separated from her husband or dating someone, she told WCCO-TV, “No, I am not.” She has since declined to discuss her personal life.

In October, she filed for divorce from her husband and longtime partner Ahmed Hirsi, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” in the marriage. That divorce was finalized in November.