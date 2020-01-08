Iran strikes back at U.S. with missile attack at bases in Iraq

(NBCNC/AP) — All eyes are on Washington this morning as we await more details and a response to Iran firing missiles at U.S. troops.

As of right now, there is no word of casualties.

This morning, Iran’s supreme leader called it “a slap in the face.”

More than a dozen missiles fired at U.S. troops on two military bases in Iraq.

“We re on the brink of another middle eastern war.” Leon Panetta, Former Defense Secretary & CIA Director

“Our only good response at this point is an overwhelming dominance of U.S. Naval air and naval power.” General Barry McCaffrey, U.S. Army (retired)

President Donald Trump tweeted “all is well” — adding “so far so good” on unknown casualties.

The attack served as payback for a U.S. strike that killed Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani.

“He was a monster and he’s no longer a monster, he’s dead.” President Donald Trump

Today Congress gets an update on the intelligence behind that airstrike and says the American people should have clear insights as to how the administration came to this decision.

The administration says Soleimani was days away from attacking U.S. troops.

Lawmakers are debating whether President Trump needs their approval to retaliate.

“The president has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond.” Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina

Air space is restricted to commercial flights this morning over Iraq, Iran and the Persian Gulf as we await the U.S. response.

Iraq’s foreign minister says they’re not looking for war but will defend against aggression. Again, President Trump is promising to speak this morning.

Adding to the chaos, a Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed outside Tehran early this morning, killing all on board.

The state TV reports the plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport and mechanical issues were suspected.