Italian commune selling $1 abandoned mountain cottages

(CNN) — Some towns in Italy will pay you to move there and have children.

Borgomezzavalle offers more than $1,000 to newcomers willing to start a family there.

That’s on top of selling abandoned mountain cottages for just over $1.

The offer was made to combat a falling population as many Italians move to bigger cities for better opportunities.

So far five houses have been sold—mainly to Italians and a group of monks.

Borgomezzavalle is just one of numerous Italian towns to offer incentives to prospective residents.

Locana, a tiny alpine village, offered more than $10,000 for families to move there and take up residency.

Its population has fallen from 7,000 in the 1900s to barely 1,500 this year—with one in four small Italian communities being classified as ghost towns in recent years.