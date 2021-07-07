Jan. 6 riot suspect had ‘fully constructed’ US Capitol Lego set, notebook: court doc

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The FBI seized a fully constructed Lego set of the United States Capitol and a notebook with local militia information in it from an alleged Jan. 6 rioter, a court document revealed.

Robert Morss, of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania was arrested by FBI-Pittsburgh on federal charges after investigators identified him from various photos and videos taken during the riot. June 16, Morss was indicted on nine charges tied to the deadly insurrection.

Authorities say videos taken that day show Morss fighting with police officers and organizing fellow pro-Trump rioters into a “wall” using shields that had been ripped away from officers.

“Hey, everyone with a shield, back up and organize! Make a shield wall! Organize right now and make a shield wall. Where are those [expletive] shields!” Morss can be heard yelling as the group prepared to push their way into the Capitol, according to the court document.

Morss, a Penn State graduate, was charged with three violations of robbery, two violations of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, one violation of obstruction of an official proceeding, one violation of civil disorder, one violation of disorderly conduct and one violation of violence in the Capitol grounds.

Image of a journal entry. (U.S. Department of Justice)

According to court documents, along Morss’ possessions during the riot, officers also seized a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set and a notebook from his car. It’s not yet clear what Morss, who is a substitute social studies teacher, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was doing with the Lego set, which retails for about $270.

The notebook authorities found a page titled “Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia,” and a full list of equipment that would be needed, the court doc said.

Images of the notebook’s content show a list of names, as well as steps for creating a militia that include “battle drills,” “ambush,” and “formations.” There were also reminders to bring “kit/body armor,” “assault rifle” and “4 magazines.”

A witness who knows Morss in a “professional capacity” told investigators that he may struggle with some mental health issues due to his time in the military, authorities stated in the document.

At this time, it has not been determined by the Department of Justice that these items directly correlate to the attack on the Capitol. U.S. prosecutors argued that Morss should continue to be held in detention while he awaits trial.