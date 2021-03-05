Job growth shows slow economic improvement

(WETM) – A jump in unemployment has fueled optimism for economic recovery, but it is not time to celebrate yet. There is still a long way to go to get back to the employment numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The February job report indicates that nearly 380,000 jobs were created across the country. This number includes people returning back to work to their pre-pandemic positions. Experts say this is a sign the recovery is working, but continue to be wary.

“Let’s not pop the champagne corks yet. We’ve had one month of activity,” economist Dr. Martin Cantor said.

It takes nearly three months of positive growth to indicate a trend in economic recovery. What jobs are coming back in early 2021?

“Jobs are opening up in the manufacturing sector as well as a return to the jobs people had pre-pandemic,” Chemung County Chamber CEO Kamala Keeley added.

Nationally, remote jobs are increasing as well as technical positions. In person positions are slow to return.

“The new stimulus bill is intended to create new jobs to bring back the workforce,” Keeley added.

It will take a combination of legislation and economics to get the country back on track. The new stimulus bill looks to create brand new jobs. The bill will include stimulus checks, which should be used in the local economy as a kickstart. Consumers should spend rather than save.

“Most of the businesses in New York State are small businesses. It has 20 or fewer employees. We need to see that level of entrepreneurship come back before we can actually say things are looking better,” Dr. Cantor added.

Alongside entrepreneurship and pre-pandemic positions, there is also a need for new sectors and industry to emerge.

“It’s this mixed bag recovery where we are taking from different sectors and industries and different opportunities to make it work. So I think, work on helping individuals who maybe were laid off or their job was eliminated, getting them re-skilled and putting them in new career opportunities,” Keeley concluded.