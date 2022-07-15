(WHTM) – John Deere is recalling two lawn tractor models due to crash and injury hazards.

This recall involves John Deere lawn tractors, models X380 and X390, sold nationwide at dealers and online from April 2022 through May 2022.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are three reports of the lawn tractor not braking property. The CPSC says the wheel hubs were “not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion.

One minor injury resulting in bruises and abrasions was reported.

The tractors are green and yellow with John Deere and the model is printed on the side, as seen below.

The serial number is located on the frame on the front right side of the machine near the engine. Recalled serial number ranges are as follows:

Model Serial Number Range X380 – No deck 1M0X380DXNM130065 through 1M0X380DXNM130068 X380 – 48 in. deck 1M0X380AXNM132496 through 1M0X380AXNM132575 X380 – 54 in. deck 1M0X380BXNM131269, 1M0X380BXNM131261, 1M0X380BXNM131277 through 1M0X380BXNM131302, 1M0X380BXNM131306 through 1M0X380BXNM131310 and 1M0X380BXNM131312 X390 – 48 in. deck 1M0X390AXNM131261 through 1M0X390AXNM131295 and 1M0X390AXNM131298 through 1M0X390AXNM131300

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Deere & Company can be reached by calling 800-537-8233 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Users can also visit the Deere Company recall page for more information.