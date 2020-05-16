1  of  2
Judge lifts restrictions on indoor religious gatherings in NC

National News
On Saturday a judge ruled that restrictions on indoor services at houses of worship in North Carolina will be temporarily lifted.

While Governor Roy Cooper says he disagrees with the ruling, he will not appeal it.

“We don’t want indoor meetings to become hot spots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19. While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal it, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe.”

The court argument was presented by Berean Baptist Church, which has a location in Shelby. Part of the argument is that the governor is allowing a number of non-religious gatherings to take place inside.

House Speaker Tim Moore says this is a decision that ‘recognizes the 1st Amendment.’

