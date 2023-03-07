ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A cat persons biggest nightmare might just be lurking in Elmira.

Marilyn P. Monroe a resident of Elmira is a cat owner and lover. She says her Paulo was catnapped and killed with a trap. He disappeared before new year’s and was just found by the owners of the Loveless Blacktop and landscaping Inc.

7 years ago, Monroe’s cat Hannah went missing for almost 7 months but, a good Samaritan took care of her and then returned her to the SPCA, but Paulo her beloved cat, wasn’t so lucky.

Monroe says, “People rely on their cats and they need them. To the person that’s doing this it’s a very unkind thing. Please stop it and I’m praying that if you don’t your found out.”

Call your local SPCA if you happen to see a cat with tags. The SPCA takes in strays also and helps them all find homes.