ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC) – Kentucky Fried Chicken and donuts are going national.

After creating a frenzy during a test run last year KFC is bringing its chicken and donuts to fans everywhere starting Monday.

KFC says the pairing features hand-breaded fried chicken with a glazed-to-order and a piping hot donut.

Kentucky Fried Chicken and donuts will be available nationwide through March 16th, or while supplies last.